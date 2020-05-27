Farmers and Residents around the catchment area of the Tono Dam in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region are appealing to government to fix the collapsed spillway of the dam as the rains set in.

According to them, their source of livelihood and properties are threatened by the collapsed spillway.

The retaining walls, the spillway, the dam floor and the embankment of the Tono dam were washed away by two-weeks of torrential rains in October 2019.

This led to the submerging of about 850 hectares of farmlands and flooded some homes.

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on an emergency visit to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods in the Upper East Region on October 20, 2019, assured that the collapsed Tono Dam spillway would be fixed before the next rainy season.

But as the rains set in for another farming season, the spillway is still not rehabilitated.

Speaking to Citi News, some farmers expressed fears of losing their source of livelihood.

A farmer, Virtus Awetuga said: “the collapse of the spillway last year is worrying. But now that, the rains have started, if we start experiencing more rains, we don’t even know the water direction and this will flood our farmlands and even our houses.”

Another farmer Awintali Akukula stated that: “the destruction of the spillway is worrying. Our worry is if the rains start, we are wondering how we will cope with the situation.”

“We will not be able to farm because the farms will get flooded and that will also affect our houses. So we are appealing to the government to fix the collapse spillway for us.”

“The rains have started and if we experience downpour and the dam overflows and spills, most of us will suffer because our farmlands will be flooded and our houses will also be affected and we are not seeing any sign of the spillway being fixed.”

“We are worried that, if we start experiencing heavy downpour, our lives will be in danger. So we are appealing to government to come to our aid urgently,” Ato Anabise, another farmer added.

But Managing Director of the Irrigation Company Limited of the Upper East Region (ICOUR), Mr. Benedict Aligebam said plans are far advanced to commence remedial works on the spillway for this rainy season, adding that, the main reconstruction of the spillway will be done next year.