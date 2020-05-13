Lawyers of the jailed former Board Chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) and two others are expected to appeal the ruling today, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

According to the Special Aide to Former President Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mugtari, the legal representation will go the extra mile to seek justice for their clients.

Three former members of the NCA Board were given prison sentences of a total of 16 years for their roles in the “clandestine” purchase of cybersecurity equipment worth over $4 million.

A former Board Chair of the NCA, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie was on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, sentenced to six years imprisonment while a former Director-General of NCA, William Tetteh Tevie was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator was also sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily Program, Joyce Bawa Mugtari said she is optimistic of a positive outcome of the appeal.

“You do know that they were five of them at the inception, but one of the accused had actually gone to the Court of Appeal and submitted a motion of no case which was actually granted. In the same judgement, if you read further, you will find that the Court of Appeal had even taken issues with the manner in which the case had been handled in the lower court calling it a type of gymnastics that didn’t quite make sense and wondering why the evidence was so far apart from the manner on which the case was travelling. This is just the court of the first instance, which is a High Court. They have the right of appeal which they intend to file this morning, and I look forward to the outcome.”

Background

According to the facts of the case as presented by the Attorney-General, Baffoe-Bonnie, Tevie, Ensaw and Osman were allegedly aided by businessman, Derrick Oppong to engage in the criminal act.

It said the previous National Democratic Congress administration had contracted an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited, to supply a piece of eavesdropping equipment at a cost of $6 million to enable the authority to monitor conversations of persons suspected to be engaged in terror activities.

A local agent, Infraloks Development Limited, allegedly charged $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.

The facts explained that the National Security did not have the money to fund the transaction and for that reason, the NCA, which had supervisory jurisdiction over the use of such equipment, was asked to fund the project.

It said $4 million was withdrawn from the NCA’s account, while $1 million out of the withdrawn amount was deposited into the account of the Israeli company.

The Attorney-General explained that the remaining $3 million was lodged in the account of Oppong, who acted as a representative of the local agents, Infraloks Development Ltd.

The state closed its case against the accused persons on the 18th of April 2019, following which the accused persons chose to exercise their rights under section 173 of the Criminal and Other Offences Procedure Act (Act 30) to file ‘Submissions of No Case.’

The ruling was given on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.