Four Burkina Faso nationals have been arrested by Immigration officials at Babile in the Upper West Region for illegally entering Ghana.

Their ages range between 22 and 39.

The four were arrested on board a Hyundai Grace H300 mini bus with registration number AS 3289-11, en route to Wa.

Investigations have shown that their migration was for economic purposes.

They were screened at the checkpoint and sent to Hamile Immigration Control for repatriation to their home country.

President Nana Akufo Addo has already promised to deal with foreigners who enter Ghana and nationals who aid them illegally.

He warned that “not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry.”

“These are unpatriotic acts and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population.”

The President had earlier closed the country’s borders indefinitely as part of measures to fight the Coronavirus.

