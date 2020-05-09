The newly installed Ga Mantse, King Dr. Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has promised to bring unity to the Ga Dangme state.

This, he says will restore the state to its rightful place in Ghana.

The Ga state has been in turmoil since 2013 when the then Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah III passed away, with multiple personalities claiming the stool.

Speaking at an induction ceremony into the Ga Traditional Council, King Dr. Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also called on his subjects to observe the coronavirus safety protocols.

“I did not come to rule over you. I came to serve you. I have to bring unity amongst us so that glory will return to the Ga state. We want prosperity and peace. The Ga state will never be the same. Because I don’t want the coronavirus to affect us, let us all adhere to the safety precautions given by the government. Let us always wear nose masks and wash our hands often,” he said.

The Ga Mantse was installed by the Dzasetse of the Ga State, Nii Dr Tetteh Kwei II, and the accredited heads and elders of the Ga Paramount Stool, known as Dzaase in 2015.

Known in private life as Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tackie, he was nominated after the kingmakers consulted the nominal head of the Ga Paramount Royal Ruling House, Teiko Tsuru We.

He now responds to the stool name, King Dr Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.