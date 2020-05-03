The Ghana Association of Bankers has donated GHS300,000 to support the ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

A member of the Association, John Awuah, presented a cheque for the amount at a brief ceremony in Accra.

He urged other individuals and organisation to support in whatever way they can in the battle against COVID-19.

“There’s a crisis we are facing as a people so the Ghana Association of Bankers, which is a composition of all the banks in the country, came together to set up a fund to assist in the fight against the [coronavirus] and in whatever way we could as a body corporate,” Mr. Awuah says.

“What we are doing now is to ensure that at least from our perspective, the people who are at the frontline, facing the patients and making sure that the treatment is going on as recommended; the people facing the crisis are well fed, are well taken care of,” he added.

Under the ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is providing daily lunch and dinner packs to doctors, nurses, and other health professionals at the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

The project has already taken off at the Ga East Hospital, which is currently the main national COVID-19 treatment centre. It will be expanded in due course to other facilities.

Receiving the donation from the GAB on behalf of the fund, the managing trustee, Mr. Senyo Hosi, expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation for the gesture and also called for more donations towards all of the initiatives being undertaken by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

“This war against COVID-19 is being waged on multiple fronts and we are complimenting as many of the government’s efforts as we can to help stop the spread of the disease, treat those who may be infected and as much as possible alleviate the economic impact of this pandemic,” Mr. Hosi said.

Mr. Hosi added: “We are building infectious disease isolation and treatment centres across the country and we need your help to bring them all to fruition not just to treat the current pandemic but future ones as well. It is equally important that we take very good care of the frontline health workers who are taking care of our brothers and sisters who have already been infected. These doctors and nurses are doing a yeoman’s job for long hours every day and we don’t want them to worry about where the next meal will come from while they are at work and that’s why we introduced this ‘Feed the Frontline’ initiative. We are grateful to the Ghana Association of Bankers for being among the first to donate to this initiative and we are looking forward to more support from individuals and other corporates out there.”