The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has reiterated Ghana’s resolve to continue to enhance the tracing, testing and treatment strategy it adopted for COVID-19 cases while it strives not to leave anyone behind.

He said, Ghana, like any other nation of the world, was affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the national response has been an All-of-Government Approach.

The approach, according to the Health Minister, is a well-defined integrated governance structure chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He made these remarks when he addressed participants from Commonwealth Nations attending the 73rd World Health Assembly online.

“There is also an Inter-Ministerial Committee that meets daily to assess the interventions and advise the Presidential Taskforce to provide seamless coordination”, he said.

Agyeman-Manu revealed that Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Plan is underpinned by five-point strategic objectives, which were to Limit and Stop Importation of Cases, Detect and Contain Cases, Care of the Sick, Contain the Impact on Social and Economic Life, and Improve Domestic Capability and Deepen Self-reliance.

He said Ghana’s strength lies in the multi-sectoral approach to the National response, public-private partnerships, strong domestic regulation and standardization by the Food and Drugs Authority (recently benchmarked by WHO as reaching Regulatory Maturity Level 3) and Ghana’s Standards Authority.

“The domestic resource mobilization has been enhanced through the manufacturing of PPEs, disinfectants and sanitizers”, he added.