Ghanaians who are currently in Nigeria and wish to return home despite the closure of the country’s borders will have to pay at least $800 to be flown back home via a chartered flight.

This is according to a notice issued by Ghana’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday, May 29, 2020

The evacuation flight is expected to touch down in Ghana on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

This exercise forms part of a special dispensation granted by the government of Ghana to allow for some categories of citizens who have been left stranded abroad due to global border closures to return home.

“The cost per passenger ranges from $800to $1000 for a flight from Abuja to Accra and $700 to $900 from Lagos to Accra all depending on the maximum number of (34) of passengers available,” the notice by the High Commission said.

The notice urged interested Ghanaians to register ahead of the time to be considered for the return flight.

“Kindly register your name by close of the day, Sunday, May 31, 2020, to enable Mission to ascertain the exact cost of Airfare,” the High Commission added.

Meanwhile, the evacuees are expected to also pay for the cost of their 14-day quarantine period at some selected hotels.

The fees that the period ranges from 7,700 to 9,800 based on the category of the hotel.

“It is pertinent to state that, passengers are also required to pay the mandatory cost of 14 days quarantine before boarding. To this end kindly find details of the cost per person and list of Hostels with contact numbers are per attached,” the notice added.

Recently, Ghana received over 200 citizens from Kuwait. They were repatriated by the government of Kuwait and were sponsored by that government to return home upon an agreement with the Ghana government.

The evacuees are currently undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine period. Although they all tested negative for COVID-19 in Kuwait, the Ghana Health Service says there are indications that some of them have tested positive after a similar exercise upon their arrive in the country last Saturday [May 22, 2020].