Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have risen to 7,768 as of Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The number of recoveries has also shot up to 2,540.

According to new figures from the Ghana Health Service, 152 new cases have been recorded while some 128 people have also recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, one death has also been recorded bringing to 35 the total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,430

Ashanti Region – 1,183

Western Region – 405

Central Region – 381

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 71

Western North Region – 65

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0