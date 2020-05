Ghana has confirmed 550 new COVID-19 cases.

The current case count now stands at 2,719, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation.

The update also indicated 65 new recoveries.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 2,332 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions with 124 and 94 cases respectively.