Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 7,616.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 313 new cases have been confirmed with nine more people declared recovered.

The update as of Friday, May 29, 2020 shows that the Bono East region has become the 15th out of Ghana’s 16 regions to record a COVID-19 case.

The region accounts for one of the 313 new cases announced by the GHS.

Breakdown of new cases

Out of the 313 new cases, 227 were recorded from the routine surveillance while 86 of the cases were confirmed among people tested through enhanced contact tracing.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the most number of cases followed by the Ashanti Region.

Greater Accra Region – 5,331

Ashanti Region – 1,160

Western Region – 395

Central Region – 376

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 63

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1