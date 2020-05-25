Ghana’s case count of the novel Coronavirus has increased to 6,808.

This was made known by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Monday, May 25, 2020.

This indicates that some 125 new cases have been recorded since the last update on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease has also shot up to 2,070.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,836 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,062 and 306 cases respectively.

