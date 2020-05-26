Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 7,117.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service via its website on the evening of Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The update indicates 153new cases have been recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, some 220 more persons have recovered from the disease pushing the total recoveries to 2,317.

Two more persons have also died from the disease raising the death toll to 34.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5008 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,085 and 344 cases respectively.

Count of cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 5008

Ashanti Region – 1,085

Western Region – 344

Central Region – 337

Eastern Region – 108

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

