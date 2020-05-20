Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,269, following the confirmation of 173 new cases.

The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Wednesday night [May 20, 2020.]

The update indicated that there had been an increase in the number of cases in four regions -Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

Mean some 125 more persons infected with the virus have recovered raising the number of recoveries to 1,898.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions.

More soon.