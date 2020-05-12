Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,127.

This is as a result of 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi township in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana has tested a total of 161, 203 persons.

The most recent batch of samples tested was from 1,683 persons which resulted in the discovery of the 427 cases; a positivity rate of 25.37 percent.

There have been no new recoveries with the figure still standing at 494 but there are 130 persons awaiting their second negative test, according to the Ghana Health Service.

There are currently five critically ill cases at the various treatment centres.

The service’s Director-General gave this update at a briefing on Tuesday morning.

The cases in the Greater Accra Region stand at 3,981, following an increase by 89.

But 71.9 pecent of the new cases were reported from Ashanti Region.

Its cases almost doubled, jumping from 355 to 667.

The other regions with new cases were the Central, Western and Volta regions with 27, three and one cases respectively.

Find below the full breakdown of new cases