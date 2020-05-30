One more person has died from coronavirus in Ghana bringing the country’s death toll to 35.

According to the update provided by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 30, 2020, two out of five persons stated to be in critical condition are now on ventilators.

The five in critical condition are part of 15 patients who are severely ill.

The University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) has five of the severely ill persons whereas the Ga East Municipal Hospital Hospital has four of them.

Both the Korlebu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals have three each at their facilities.

The Ho Hospital and Nyaho Medical Center have one and two severely ill persons respectively.

While the number of cases in the country has risen to 7,768, the individuals who have recovered have also shot up to 2,540.

Per the latest figures, 152 new cases have been recorded with 128 more persons recovering.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,430

Ashanti Region – 1,183

Western Region – 405

Central Region – 381

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 71

Western North Region – 65

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0