The number of persons who have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in Ghana has increased by two raising the total figure to 34.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The update indicates that 153 new cases have been recorded in Ghana pushing the country’s case count to 7,117.

Meanwhile, some 220 more persons have recovered from the disease.

The recoveries now stand at 2,317.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5008 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,085 and 344 cases respectively.

Count of cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 5008

Ashanti Region – 1,085

Western Region – 344

Central Region – 337

Eastern Region – 108

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

