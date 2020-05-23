Ghana’s Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 34-member Executive Board is composed of technically qualified members who were elected to serve a three-year term.

The main functions of the Board were to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, advise and generally facilitate its work.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Dr. Harsh Vardhan the new Chair of the Executive Board, his Vice Chairs persons, and the Executive Board members, and pledged to work with them.

The annual Board meeting is held in January when the members agree upon the agenda for the World Health Assembly and the resolutions to be considered by the Health Assembly.

A second shorter meeting takes place in May, as a follow-up to the Health Assembly.