The New Artiste of the Year at Central Music Awards 2019, Jodiba, is making great strides.

His latest single ‘End Time [Coronavirus]’ is No. 9 on the Top 10 African music videos.

Jodiba, is the only Ghanaian musician who made it to the chart with other musicians from Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Senegal, Gambia, Tanzania, Guinea and Cameroun.

The videos are ranked on the visuals, artistry, storyline, ambiance, among other criteria.

Jodiba has seven singles with four music videos under his belt.

But his recognition repeatedly spins across Ghana and beyond as evidently captured by the Top 10 African Videos chart.

Watch Jodiba’s ‘End Time [Coronavirus]’ music video below: