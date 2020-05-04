The Interim President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mante has called on the government to dedicate some monies to the creative industry for the purpose of educating the public about COVID-19.

According to Mark Okraku Mante, such funding when made available, will be given to actors, actresses and musicians to create movies and songs aimed at educating the masses on COVID-19.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Mark Okraku Mantey said the creative industry needs support in charting this cause.

“We are going to go all out in the campaign against COVID-19. But one good turn deserves another. We can’t do it as broke people. We must live to help us all live,” he noted.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been discussions on entertainment platforms regarding the importance of using creative people to help create awareness about the disease.

In one of his engagements with the media, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that government would be engaging the services of public figures including celebrities to drive home the campaign.

However, some of these celebrities including Shatta Wale have intimated that government needs to set aside some money for the creative artistes for this cause.

In the meantime, the pandemic and the resultant restrictions by government has left a lot of creative people unemployed at the moment.

To assess the impact of the scourge of COVID-19 on people in the arts sector, the Creative Arts Council led by Mark Okraku Mante has embarked on a survey to know how much the industry will lose during this period.