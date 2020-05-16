The Global Shea Alliance in partnership with the Shea Network Ghana has presented assorted items comprising veronica buckets and detergents to fifteen women groups in the shea butter production value chain in regions of the North.

The detergents were made by innovators in the shea industry who used the butter to produce different products including liquid and solid soap.

In a symbolic presentation to the various women groups in Tamale, the Executive Director of Shea Network Ghana, Iddi Zakaria said the gesture is in line with helping the women groups minimize the spread of the virus within their work environments.

“This is to see how best industry associations can also support in the fight against COVID-19 especially now that we are aware that some processing is ongoing albeit, observing social distancing. So, we think that women need to be supported.”

Mr. Iddi Zakaria touted the fact that innovators have been able to produce various cosmetics using butter which could be used as sanitizers and other disease-fighting protocols.

The donation is expected to reach more than 1,000 women processors in the target regions.

Speaking as a representative of the Global Shea Alliance, Prince Obeng said the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc by breaking up homes, businesses and communities hence the reason why the Alliance found the need to present the token to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the processors.

“The women are part of the community and they interact with individuals at home and at the factory level. Therefore, the tendency to infect another person is high especially that customers visit their centres often.”

“So, these products that we delivered here are supposed to help them to create the right environment to ensure that the virus is destroyed at the work front.”

Some of the beneficiary groups include Tiyumtaba butter processors and Pagsung butter processors in the Northern Region, Nontaaba butter processors in the Upper East Region, Widows and Orphans Movement also in the Upper East Region.

Other beneficiary groups were selected from the North East and Savanah Regions as well.

Madam Rita Dampson, who represented her group to receive the donation said the women processors were vulnerable to the virus since they engage in the primary production where many people troop in to demand the products.

“Our processors are also vulnerable to the virus and these supplies will help us to protect ourselves whilst at work. we thank you so much for the donation which and we assure that everything will be put into good use in order to defeat the virus.”