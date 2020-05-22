US-based Ghanaian gospel singer Kwabena Boateng has released his latest single titled ‘I Will Follow You.’

The new song, according to Kwabena Boateng, was inspired by the message in Psalm 119:105.

He said ‘I Will Follow You’, produced by Mikemillz, has been on his heart since 2018 but he feels the time is ripe to release it.

Born May 12, 1992, and the eldest of four siblings, Kwabena Boateng hails from Adansi-Akokeri in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Legon with a degree in Psychology and English but a change of career path sees him practice as a Computer Scientist.

Now based in Maryland, USA, he started his music journey back in High School at Presec – Legon but turned professional in 2015 and has an album to his credit.

He currently serves under Rev. Dr George Addae Mintah of Agape Life Ministries, a man he names as a mentor together with Rev. Denzel Prempeh, and fellow gospel ministers Joe Mettle and Eric Jeshurun.

‘I Will Follow You’ is available on all online music stores.