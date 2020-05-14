Government has begun a series of engagements with various stakeholders in the country to deliberate on measures aimed at assuring the safety of persons as part of a broader post-COVID-19 plan.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at Thursday’s Press Briefing in Accra.

According to Mr. Nkrumah, “Government has commenced a series of engagement with stakeholders to examine potential restriction measures that will ensure safety of citizens who are allowing for some level of normalcy in daily activities.”

“You will recall that from the 15th of March, the Government of Ghana has imposed and subsequently amended various restrictions aimed at protecting the population and at the same time allowing economic activities to proceed. Government envisages that in the coming weeks it needs to outline a gradual plan for post restrictions era. Pursuant to this, the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has commenced engagement with various stakeholders on safety measures that can allow the easing of restrictions without compromising the health of the population,” he added.

There have been general concerns on the safety of persons at workplaces amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator noted that “the government has already engaged with the Association of Ghana Industries on potential measures for workplace safety. The industry has volunteered some measures that will be made mandatory in all workplaces and these measures are currently under consideration.”

He also added that there has been a series of engagement with the education community and the transport sector to ostensibly outline measures that will ensure the safety of students and public transport users.

“The President has also commenced engagement with the education community on potential post restrictions measures that will allow reopening of schools while protecting students, faculty and non-teaching staff.”

“The President is very much concerned about the status of millions of Ghanaian children whose education is now challenged because of the restrictions and is examining what it will take to ensure that learning and examination is not ultimately compromised. He has also been engaging with the transport sector on how to ensure more compliance and safety on public transport,” he said.

New cases

Ghana’s novel coronavirus cases have risen to 5,530 with recoveries also rising to 674.

As of Thursday, May 14, the cases have risen by 122 from the previous figure of 5,408.

There have been 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 62 new cases in the Ashanti Region, two new cases in the Central Region and one in the Western North Region.

The death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, noted at the press briefing.