The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has challenged the legality upon which some public institutions in the country are donating to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Minority Leader says public institutions must seek Parliament’s approval before making such donations.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has so far bagged millions of Ghana cedis from donations from both public and private institutions.

State institutions such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Parliament of Ghana among others have all made donations to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Haruna Iddrisu, in a Citi News, interview decried what he called the donations without legal backing or with no appropriations in their respective approved budgets.

“Now we see every public institution going to donate. Where do they get their approval of Parliament to make such donations? Where do they get their appropriation from and we will question it?”

“National Health Insurance Scheme; its budget was approved and there was no appropriation for such donation to a trust fund. Parliament; your budget was approved and there was no appropriation for you to go and a make donation to a trust fund and we must make that distinction.”

About COVID-19 National Trust Fund

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a late-night address on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in Ghana.

The Fund is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The other members of the Board of trustees of the Fund are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, and Dr. Tanko Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

GHS34m accrued by National COVID-19 Fund

Meanwhile, the National COVID-19 Fund has as of about a week ago received GHS 34 million in cash donations, according to its chairperson, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

“This is a problem which is a nationwide problem and we want to make sure that our funds and the things we receive will reach as widely across the country as possible… We have [also] received truckloads of goods. Sometimes it is food items and other things.”

Madam Sophia Akuffo has also assured Ghanaians that monies presented to the fund will be accounted for.

“The amounts will go into the main Fund. But, in the disbursement, we will make sure that we reach as many communities as possible. The Fund was set up to supplement and complement the government’s effort in combatting the virus. Medical centres and frontline activities will benefit and also the poor and vulnerable people in the community will also benefit,” she said.

