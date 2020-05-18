Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, as part of efforts to join the fight against COVID-19 across the country, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Western Region Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in addition to an awareness campaign on regional radio and TV.

GPRTU PPE Donation

The presentation was made by the Regional Branch Manager, Mr. Isdor Oheneba in the presence of Mr. Samuel Kojo Essel, Business Development Officer and Mr. Benjamin Ackah, Hollard Life Manager.

It was received by Western Region GPRTU Advisor, Mr. George Senkyere at a socially distanced handover held at their office.

Speaking to the company’s motivation to donate the PPE, Mr. Oheneba said, “The GPRTU is a vital player in the transportation industry. We believe equipping them with nose masks and hand sanitisers will ensure that their drivers are protected while providing essential public transportation services. In turn, this will safeguard their passengers and curtail the spread of the COVID-19.”

Receiving the items, the GPRTU Advisor, Mr. Senkyere thanked Hollard Ghana for the kind gesture and promised the PPE will be utilised properly.

“We’re grateful to Hollard for thinking about our safety at this time. In addition to the PPEs, we shall continue to enforce the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 safety directives to wash hands frequently, reduce the number of passengers per bus and insist on mask-wearing.”

COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

Further to Hollard Ghana’s efforts to fight against COVID-19 in the Western Region, the insurance company has embarked on a public awareness campaign hosted on West Gold 106.3 FM and Sky TV.

The campaign features engagements with radio presenters, resource persons, and callers with tips and Frequently Asked Questions and Answers on COVID-19 to dispel misconceptions and share precautionary measures. Listeners who correctly answer questions on COVID-19 safety protocols are rewarded with PPE.

Free COVID-19 Cover for all existing and new customers

The PPE donation and awareness campaign come as Hollard Ghana’s Life Insurance subsidiary, Hollard Life Assurance announced a free COVID-19 cover for all its existing and new customers on individual and group policies.

Hollard Life can be reached via the following means 0302220966 (Hollard Life), [email protected], [email protected], and www.hollard.com.gh.

Hollard Ghana combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With feet firmly planted on the Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.