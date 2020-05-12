Ghana tech company, Hubtel is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

From its humble 2005 beginnings, Hubtel has grown into a vibrant and nimble company with over 80 employees.

In the buildup to its anniversary, Hubtel has positioned itself to dominate e-commerce just as it’s done with its transformational work in fintech and bulk messaging.

In 2019, the company overhauled its entire e-Commerce infrastructure and released an impressive set of features for retailers and their customers; seamlessly merging the shopping experience instore, online and on mobile.

A growing number of neighbourhood shops, popular restaurants, retailers, grocery stores, and service providers are making their products and services available to customers on hubtel.com; as consumers change lifestyles and routines to internet-first.

As businesses and individuals buckle under a pandemic and scramble for technology to work, to shop, to sell, to connect with family and friends, to entertain or find community, technology’s power to improve our lives has never been more evident.

Hubtel is best placed to help businesses of all sizes, transition from brick and mortar to clicks and orders with fast same-day delivery.

“Our continuing success as an organization is dependent on our ability to continue to retain the confidence and trust businesses have in us. We will keep improving obsessively, not just our platforms and infrastructure, but our people, our values and our culture,” CEO, Alex Bram said.

“We want to be Africa’s most-loved shopitality platform; helping retailers sell and deliver to nearby communities, whiles blurring the lines between in-store and online shopping for consumers,” he added.

About Hubtel

Hubtel is a payment facilitator that allows people to accept payments (Cards and Mobile Money) from customers for the payment of goods and services.