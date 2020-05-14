The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu, has broken his silence on his alleged deportation from Kenya prior to the country’s 2017 polls.

The polls which were keenly contested between the then incumbent and now current President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mr. Mac Manu, who was at the time accused of being brought in by the opposition party to monitor and offer insights into election results collation explained that his presence in Kenya was only to train the opposition in election results management not to meddle illegally in the East Africa country’s elections.

“A lot of organisations consult me to do training for some of their political parties and their associates,” he noted.

Mr. Mac Manu, in the company of another Ghanaian, had arrived in Kenya purportedly as part of a delegation to observe the country’s general elections to be held on August 8, 2017.

He was the leader of a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya.

Narrating the instances that led to the Government of Kenya preventing his entry into the country, Mr. Mac Manu disclosed that a parody account on Twitter was circulating fake news about his alleged involvement in the elections prior to him arriving in the country.

“I was invited to go and train the Kenyan opposition on election results management and they had their own intelligence, that the man is coming today and so they block him from getting access to our opponents, so I was refused entry at the airport and brought back to Ghana.”

Mr. Peter Mac Manu, who has built a reputation as an elections observer and political consultant over the years, added: “those who belonged to the opposition said that was wrong and the Government thought differently. It generated a lot of controversies.”

NPP will win 2020 polls with or without new voter’s register – Mac Manu

The Campaign Manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Mac Manu says President Nana Akufo-Addo will contest and win the 2020 elections with or without a new voter’s register.

The ruling party has backed the Electoral Commission’s planned compilation of a new roll for the 2020 polls despite the disapproval of some opposition parties.

For now, it remains unclear when the exercise will begin due to restrictions on public gatherings amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Godfred Akoto Boafo on Citi TV‘s Face to Face programme on Tuesday, Mr. Peter Mac Manu who also held the same position in the 2016 elections that brought President Akufo-Addo into office was confident of the party’s chances in ahead of the elections.