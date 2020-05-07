The former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has vehemently denied reports that he resigned from his former position to contest for the presidency in the 2020 general elections.

There have been media reports suggesting that the former TOR MD was lacing his boots to either challenge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries or form his own party ahead of the polls.

But the former Subin MP discounted the claims saying he has not nursed such ambition.

Mr. Isaac Osei speaking on Eyewitness News, urged Ghanaians to ignore such reports.

“How do I contest the leader of the political party that I belong to? I have full confidence in [President Nana] Akufo-Addo. I know he is going to win the 2020 elections and I will not be a contestant in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries. When I read that story I passed it as some tomfoolery or little minds but it could also be a political agenda.”

“I cannot understand where this is coming from. Some things are too cheap for the politics of this country. I believe firmly in the principles of the NPP and I have been a member since 1992 and I’m not about to stop and will never quit this party to go and form a party or join any other party in this country because, in my view, it is the best party for the governance of this country,” he said.

Commenting on the reasons why he resigned from TOR, he said he did so on a matter of principle and was not forced out.

“The media has suggested all manner of things but I wasn’t pushed out. I resigned on a matter of principle. I spoke to the President, my board, and my minister and that’s what it is,” he said.

