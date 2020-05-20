Ghanaian songwriter and rapper, Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, popularly known as M.anifest, has opened up on what he has been doing during the COVID-19 season.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, he noted that in spite of all the negative effects that came with the pandemic, he was able to turn “tragedy to triumph.”

According to the ‘God MC’, he used the time to hone his music production skills.

“I have had to redevelop skills as a musician. When I began my career, I was recording, mixing, and doing all my stuff at home myself. Now, as you progress in life, professionally you meet other people who are competent at it and who are now doing everything for you. Now, I am re-learning some of those tools. It’s almost like I’m back to Music 101,” he said.

“We have to turn tragedy to triumph. There is no way I am going to be at home and just sleeping and eating as much as I’m tempted to instead of developing skills because life will resume,” he added.

M.anifest is one of the celebrities who used their social media handles to sensitise the public on the coronavirus pandemic.

He specifically, urged people not to be engulfed with fear, and also always adhere to the precautionary measures.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been bans on public gatherings the world over, a situation which has disabled creative in their works.

For the past nine (9) weeks in Ghana, the Ghanaian entertainment industry has been moribund, rendering a lot of people in the sector unemployed.

Events such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Accra Fashion Week, Harvest Praise, among others were suspended due to the pandemic.

At present, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count as of May 20, 2020, is 6,269, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update with a recovery of 1,898 and 31 deaths.

Meanwhile, M.anifest has also been engaging his fans with online music performances.

On May 25, 2020, the will be at the Africa Benefit Day Concert, a cross-continent concert featuring some of Africa’s biggest artistes.

The show which will be live on YouTube courtesy MTV will be hosted by British actor Idris Elba.

Among the performing artists are Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), M.anifest and StoneBwoy (Ghana), Sho Madjozi, AKA Worldwide (South Africa), Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the meantime, he has a new song titled ‘We No Dey Hear.’