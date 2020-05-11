Prudential Bank has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to support the national COVID-19 response efforts.

The PPE included 10,000 hand gloves, 10 gallons of 5-litres rubbing alcohol, 1,000 pieces of N95 nose masks, 10 gallons of 5-litres alcohol-based hand sanitizer and 1,000 pieces of surgical nose masks.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Board and Management of the Prudential Bank, its Executive Head of Operations, Mr. Thomas Broni, said the donation was to support the Service in the discharge of its duties in preventing the importation and spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

He commended the Service for ensuring tight security at the nation’s frontiers against infiltration of illegal entry of persons through the unapproved routes, and assured the GIS of their continuous support to help achieve their goals.

Receiving the items, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, expressed gratitude to the company for the support.

He noted that as part of ‘Operation COVID safety’ the GIS was in the frontline ensuring that the borders remain closed as directed by the President of the Republic and to help stop the spread of the virus.

“As frontliners, we are preventing the importation of the virus into the country, assisting in tracing and testing persons and supporting the military and police to maintain law and order”, he said.

The CGI extolled personnel at the borders for the several interceptions and arrests of smugglers and persons for illegal entry into the country and noted that the PPE’s would be distributed to protect them against the deadly virus.

“Our men are at the frontline fighting the virus and are exposed to it, and so these items will be sent to protect them,” he indicated.

Mr. Takyi counselled individuals and businesses to stay on the brighter side of the health crisis and learn to show care and respect for all persons.

He also urged businesses to be innovative in restructuring their operations to remain in business.