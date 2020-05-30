A 24-hour prayer and worship session being organized by Ghana’s fastest rising television station – Citi TV will come off tonight.

Dubbed Intercede Ghana, the event which is the first of its kind is scheduled for 6 pm today [Saturday, 30th May] to 6 pm, Sunday, 31st May 2020.

It is to seek the face of God in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Gospel musicians to lead the worship sessions are Joe Mettle, Pastor Joe Beecham, Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Great ministers of the gospel will also be present to lead the prayer sessions.

Deputy Head of Programs at Citi FM/Citi TV, Ranstina Opare-Saforo has underscored the need for Ghanaians to spend time behind their TV sets to pray in these difficult moments.

“We are going to worship and pray only because we need God in these times when we do not know what is going to happen. A lot of prayers have gone into this. I can tell you for a fact that a lot of the people who are going to Minister are praying and prepping. They are going to deliver nothing but the best. We re going to let God know that we need him. We also want people to know that we need God as a nation. So we are leading the charge of prayer and not doing things on our own.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev Dennis Osei Manu are Rev Joyce Aryee are part of the ministers assembled for the programme.

The rest are Rev Bernard Owusu Ansah, Rev Ebenezer Markwei, Rev Dr Ampiah Kwofi, Mad Gifty Afanyi Dadzie, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah.

Rev. Stephen Wengam, a resident radio pastor at Citi FM said that in these trying times of coronavirus pandemic, it takes God’s protection to be free from the disease.

“We are certain after this 24-hour event, there’ll be a shift. I believe that there will be a major transformation as far as this pandemic is concerned,” he said.

The programme will be live on Citi TV, citinewsroom.com and all Citi FM and Citi TV social media handles.