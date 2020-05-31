Singer Joe Mettle was moved to tears as he ministered during his worship session at Intercede Ghana, a 24-hour prayer and worship session on Citi TV.

As the worship leader ministered the Psalm 121:2 inspired song, ‘My Help’, he was visibly under the anointing of the Holy Ghost.

The purpose of the worship session is to seek the face of God in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The theme of the programme: is ‘Let God Arise.’

Other Gospel singers on the bill are Pastor Joe Beecham, Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye and the Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

A lineup of renowned preachers including Archbishop Nicholas Duncan, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev Dennis Osei Manu and Rev. Joyce Aryee are also part of the Worship and Prayer chain.