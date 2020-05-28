KEDA-Twyford Ghana Ceramics, a tiles manufacturing company in the Shama District has come to the aid of the Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory which is testing for COVID-19 with a donation of GHS20,000.

The Administrative Manager of KEDA-Twyford Ghana Ceramics, Zhao Cheng Zhong, who presented the Cheque of GHS 20,000 told Citi News they heard the Laboratory needed help to test COVID-19 cases.

“As a company in the Western Region, we received a message that the laboratory might need some help. So we are here to support as much as we can to enhance the testing ability of the laboratory to benefit all of us.“

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Kusi, who received the cheque donation on behalf of the Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory said the donation has come at a critical time the region is looking at ramping up it’s testing.

“As we speak now, our [Western Region] cases is 342 and Sekondi-Takoradi leads, followed by Tarkwa. Your donation has come at a very appropriate time when cases in the region are going up gradually and therefore it will get to a time that we will have to do mass testing to bring out those people who are positive to treat them.”

“So we thank you very much on behalf of the Western Regional Coordinating Council and the lab. Not long ago you again donated GHS 50,000 to the regional team and we thank you so much for being a responsible corporate citizen.“

Dr. Simon Gbene of the Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory who was appreciative to KEDA-Twyford Ghana Ceramics said they are going to use the money to buy consumables.

“The work we are doing, the items we use are constantly getting finished and we need to replenish and so it has come at the right time.“