Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed how his son violated a government dusk-to-dawn curfew order issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said one of his two sons, whom he did not identify, recently went out to party at night in the coastal city of Mombasa – an epicentre of infections in the country.

Social gatherings are prohibited in the East African country.

The government has also restricted movement in and out of the capital, Nairobi, and three other coastal counties, including Mombasa, where the first family and the president’s mother are currently living.

The president in an interview said no-one was immune to coronavirus containment measures, although he has been criticised for not taking his son to a quarantine centre like other Kenyans who violate the curfew.

Mr Kenyatta said that he gave his son a dressing down for risking the life of his grandmother Ngina Kenyatta.