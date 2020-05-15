KiDi’s hit song ‘Enjoyment’ has become an anthem for lovers and revellers and its video has been named one of the best shot in recent times.

Directed by Bills, the video was shot at one of the largest hotels in Africa.

Located at Agogo-Mpraeso Rd, Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, the hotel is ideal for relaxation, comfort, and class.

The video reveals not just an amazing facility but the sight of a cool and comfortable climate. There was an amazing scene at the standard pool.

The exquisite reclining chairs and the water float added to the beauty of the video.

The biggest underground nightclub in the world with a capacity of 2000 also spruced up the extraordinary display of luxury in the video. The lighting works inside the club displayed scenes that are worth admiring in the video.

Rock City Hotel added a touch of class to the song and the luxurious environment correlated well with the meaning of the song.

KiDi is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter. His exemplary mastery of contemporary music has earned his song’s airplay in Africa and around the globe.

After dropping his ‘Sugar’ album last year, he has recently released a new EP titled ‘Blue.’