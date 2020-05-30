The Board of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital has clarified that the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Dr. Daniel Asare, will officially retire on May 31, 2020 when he turns 60.

It however says “due to the exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Daniel Asare will stay on to serve the rest of his contract with Korle bu Teaching Hospital, which will end on 3rd September 2020” a statement signed by the acting Board Chairman, Jerry Ahmed Shaib said.

The board added that “any further application for extension will be subject to the appropriate procedures regarding the appointment of Chief Executives in the Public Service of Ghana”.

The Board explained that it came to these conclusions after an emergency meeting on Friday, May 29, where it reviewed some relevant documents.

The clarification comes shortly after Citi News reported that some workers at the facility, particularly senior staff, were agitated over the CEO’s alleged plot to remain in office although he’s supposed to retire this month.

They said per Dr. Asare’s personal details at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT, was born on 31st May, 1960, and should ideally retire on 31st of this month.

The workers however alleged that Dr. Asare had altered his age in order to stay on for a longer period.

But the Board in its statement said “The date of birth of the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare, is 31st May 1960, and he’s expected to officially retire on Sunday 31st May, 2020”.

The workers, who had started spreading protest posters clandestinely around the facility, had threatened to thwart the national efforts in the fight against COVID-19 at the premier teaching hospital if the CEO is permitted to stay on.

With the response from the hospital’s board, calm is expected to the facility.

Background

Dr. Daniel Asare was appointed as the new Korle Bu CEO in August 2018.

He came in at a time when a heated misunderstanding existed between the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association, KOSSA, and the then management, led by the CEO at the time, Dr. Felix Anyaa.

Dr. Anyaa was eventually relieved of his position in June 2018 by President Nana Akufo-Addo, paving the way for Dr. Asare.

He was seen as a competent doctor with the necessary expertise in handling a teaching hospital.

About Dr. Asare

Dr. Asare has 27 years of experience in health service with 17 of these in hospital management.

He was the CEO of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. He was the founding head of the new Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Sunyani.

He facilitated the transitioning of the Cape Coast Hospital as the Chief Executive. He is a trained Otorhinolaryngologist at the West African College of Surgeons.

Dr. Asare studied Health Systems at Leeds University in the United Kingdoms.

He successfully digitized many of the CCTH and was expected to bring this rich experience, with the support of staff and stakeholders, to change the fortunes of the Korle Bu.