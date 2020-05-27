Ghana’s Kow Essuman has been nominated as one of the over a hundred alumni of the University of Westminster‘s outstanding achievement awards.

The Westminster Alumni Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of graduates from the University of Westminster.

This year’s Outstanding Achievement Award has seen Mr. Essuman as the only African in the list of persons to be recognized this year.

Who is KOW Essuman

Kow is admitted to practice law in England and Wales, New York State, and Ghana.

He holds an LLM degree from the prestigious Cornell University in New York, where he argued cases successfully before the Social Security Administration.

In 2010, he joined Reindorf Chambers in Ghana and worked on the purchase of cell towers by a British telecommunications company. In 2011, he joined the top law firm in Ghana, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah and rose to Senior Associate in a short time.

One notable case involved the arrest and detention of an Argentine warship in Ghana, which case is now an authority in international law on waiver of sovereign immunity.

In 2017, Kow was appointed by the President of Ghana as his Assistant Secretary and Counsel, to assist the Secretary to the President and act as Legal Adviser to the President.

In 2017, Kow was appointed as Ghana’s representative on the Panel of Conciliators for the ICSID of the World Bank.

For 2 years, he lectured the law of Trusts on the University of London LLB External Programme offered by Zenith University College in Accra and tutored law students at the Ghana School of Law in Advocacy and Ethics.

In 2013, Kow was selected as a Global Shaper of the World Economic Forum and in 2015, as one of eighty Africans to attend the World Economic Forum Africa Meeting in South Africa.

In 2017, Kow was voted the Most Influential Young Ghanaian, nominated as one of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent and one of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

In 2015, he was featured by Glitz Africa in an article titled “Ghana’s Top 10 Inspirational Professional Executives under 40” and on the front page of the Business and Financial Times Weekend with the title, “KowEssuman: Smart Suits, Fine Legal Brain.”

In 2019, the President appointed KOW as a member of the governing board of the State Interests and Governance Authority and the Minerals Income Investment Fund.

In 2019, he was accepted into the highly competitive Executive Course on Oil, Gas, and Mining Governance for senior policymakers and business leaders, organized by the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

