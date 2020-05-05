The Advertisers Association of Ghana is admonishing its members to be minded by the necessary protocols before mounting billboards that seek to educate the public on COVID-19.

This follows the government’s decision to have the association pull down some billboards in Accra communicating the importance of wearing a face mask.

The said billboards while seeking to educate the public has a picture of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo without a face mask, a situation many criticized.

Although the anomaly has been corrected with the pulling down of the billboards, the Executive Director of Advertisers Association of Ghana, Francis Dadzie wants members to submit artworks to the secretariat for review and onward submission to the Ministry of Information to confirm its content.

“If anybody brings them any design or any concept on COVID-19 communication, they should bring it to the secretariat. We have a working relationship with the Ministry of Information, we will clear it, and make sure that everything is okay and then we can go on,” he said.

Mr. Francis Dadzie explained that the processes the mounting of the COVID-19 education went through were what has pertained over the years where clients submit their artworks to the billboard owners and it is immediately printed and mounted.

“The billboards that we are referring to are billboards that were constructed by an individual as his personal contribution to the campaign. He moves to a billboards company and says he wants to use the space, presents artwork and that is what happens,” he said.

But he noted that due to the magnitude of the COVID-19 situation in the country, it is important to confirm designs and the information to ensure that they are accurate.