A former Minister of Health, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, has urged the government to be cautious in easing restrictions on schools, places of religious worship among others.

His comments come at a time when there is a vigorous debate in the public space about the appropriate time for schools to reopen, given the circumstances of COVID-19.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, the Wa West MP called on the Government to resist the temptation of lifting the ban at the risk of a new wave of cases.

“My position on this matter is very clear; We have to hasten slowly because in France when they opened the schools, they had to close them again. No one knows how this disease can be effectively managed.”

“The scientists are still trying to find out the true nature of the disease and how it can be confronted and therefore if we rush and release all of us into a market place situation where everyone is doing what they want to do, we are likely to have an increase in respect to this disease,” the legislator said.

Some teacher unions and the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations have kicked against the proposed reopening of schools.

The council says re-opening schools at this time will not serve the interest of students especially when the cases of coronavirus in Ghana keep increasing.

Four Teacher unions; Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Tertiary Education Workers’ Union and Coalition of Concerned Teachers in a statement also registered their opposition to the intended reopening.

Schools in Ghana have been closed since March 2020 as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

A ban was also placed on all public, social and religious gatherings by President Akufo-Addo on March 15, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

When he extended the ban, the President said there was a unanimous decision with the leaders of the major interest groups that it was early to lift it.

Heads of Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana recently, however, expressed their preparedness to resume activities, as they put together a proposal for the government to clearly spell out modalities under which they can safely perform their programmes without endangering the lives of congregants.

