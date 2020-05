Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, known in showbiz as M.anifest has released a new song titled ‘We No Dey Hear.’

The song features Kelvynboy and Kel-P.

Directed by Allison Swank, the music video features choreography by Mickie Flex, Biker Girls Ghana, with superb editing by Xander Vander from Strangelove Studios.