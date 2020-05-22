The singer Mory Kanté, who helped bring African music to world audiences with hits like Yéké Yéké, has died in Guinea.

Kanté died in hospital on Friday in the capital, Conakry, aged 70, his son Balla Kanté told the AFP news agency.

His death was the result of untreated health problems, Balla Kanté said.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” he said.

“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.”