Mavis Brepor, the woman accused of conniving with her boyfriend, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband says she had been manipulated by Mr. Asare.

According to her, she had no control of herself and was hypnotized to take instructions from Mr. Asare.

Mavis and Patrick are currently facing trial for plotting to kill Mavis’ husband, David Gator.

The plot of the two was uncovered when Patrick Asare mistakenly dialled the phone number of the Manhyia Divisional Police commander, instead of a supposed assassin to get him to kill David Gator.

The commander, ACP Kwaku Buah and his team of undercover investigators played along for three weeks in order to gather enough evidence of the plot before moving on to arrest the two on the day they planned to execute the killing.

Since the news broke earlier this week, public discussions have seen Mavis Brepor being heavily criticized but she says her role and actions were due to effects of black magic her boyfriend had used on her.

“I have now come back to my senses. Patrick Asare got information about me from my eldest child and wrote my name on a white handkerchief [to hypnotize me]. A week later, I realized that I did not listen to my husband, and rather I took orders from him [Patrick Asare].”

“He brought the idea of killing my husband but I did not agree to it. He gave me ground bottles to put in my husband’s food but I threw it away that same day… Whenever I tried to confess to my husband, the spell held me back from doing so.”

‘I’m sorry’

Mavis Brepor told Citi News that she made a mistake and feels sorry about it. She pleaded for forgiveness from the public and her husband David Gator.

“I have now come back to my senses and realised that I made a mistake. I have erred against him. I plead with Ghanaians to plead for forgiveness for me. I apologize to my husband and hope he forgives me. I have been with him for 13 years,” she said.

Remanded

Meanwhile, the Asokwa District Court in the Ashanti region has remanded them into police custody to reappear before the court on May 21, 2020.

Police’s undercover work

The Manhya Divisional Police command has received high praise for their work in ensuring that the two were arrested.

The Divisional Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah narrated how the police went undercover for three weeks to arrest the two.