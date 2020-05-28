The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says he will honour an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over alleged threats he issued to the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, the statement attributed to him as the threat is only an advice.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, Bernard Mornah expressed shock that his statement would be deemed a threat when he was only giving counsel to the Commission over its recent posture.

According to the letter inviting Bernard Mornah to the CID headquarters in Accra, he vowed to resist every attempt by the EC to compile the new register and that amounts to a threat.

“People who are already Ghanaians are already registered are going to be taken out of the voters register, don’t think confusion will come at the registration station and if confusion comes there, you think the EC staff will be safe, we will beat each other there and, we will kill each other there if that is what the EC wants to lead this nation to,” the letter quoted Mr. Mornah as saying.

Mr. Mornah is expected to be at the CID headquarters at 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He said he has no problem honouring the invitation and will do so since he still stands by his words.

“I have said that if the Electoral Commission is intending to lead us through this dangerous path, they should know that there will be confusion…It is a caution. If caution becomes threats, I will not run away from it,” he stated.

“A caution cannot represent a threat but if they take it as a threat then, I may have to bring my English teacher to tell them that cautions are not threats,” he added.

He further emphasized his view that the Electoral Commission’s posturing concerning the compilation of the new voters’ register must not be condoned.

He said the EC’s decision must be “resisted”.

“The EC is slitting our democracy and we must do everything to resist it and we will resist it.”

“There is nothing that will allow you to sit down and allow this EC to slit our democracy away from the peace and stability that we have enjoyed so when we are telling them and alerting them that their actions can lead us unto a perilous path and you say we are threatening, I don’t know. I will visit the CID,” he noted.

The PNC, like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also kicking against modalities announced by the EC to commence processes for the compilation of a new voters’ register ahead of election 2020.

New voters’ register brouhaha

The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register has been met with mixed reactions from the political front.

Whereas the NDC and some opposition parties including the PNC are against the decision, the NPP and 12 other political parties have backed the move.

Regardless of the resistance, the EC has decided to proceed with the exercise but subsequently, put it on hold following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The EC says it will observe the necessary safety protocols if the time comes for the registration exercise to commence and it intends to do this late in June.