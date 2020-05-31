The Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) and YEFL-Ghana have committed a total amount of GH¢147, 640.00 towards the fight against COVID-19 in the Northern Region.

As part of its contribution to the COVID-19 fight, the organization has allocated funding for sensitization on local radio stations, provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand washing materials.

So far, five MMDAs have benefited from the support including the Kumbungu, Karaga, Mion, and Saboba Districts.

Speaking to the media at a donation of PPE to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the Acting Executive Director, Philip Gmabi said, “The support is to help ease the pressure on the Regional Coordinating Council and also complement the efforts of government in the fight against COVID-19.”

Mr. Gmabi also used the opportunity to commend health workers and called on the public to “adhere to the safety measures from both the government of Ghana and World Health Organisation (WHO) for our own safety. Adherence to the measures is key and must be strictly observed.”

The outbreak of COVID-19, undoubtedly, has greatly affected the resources of health facilities in the northern region and the country as a whole.

Currently, health centres, particularly in the districts, are grappling with inadequate PPE and other materials, the situation some health workers say exposes them to the virus.

The Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed who received the donation on behalf of the region was thankful to the implementing partners of Empowerment for Life (E4L) Program, Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) and YEFL-Ghana for their support.

The initiative is supported by DANIDA and the Ghana Friends (GV).