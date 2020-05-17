The Diaspora Supporters Union of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to resist plans by the Electoral Commission (EC) to disenfranchise qualified voters during the December polls.

The EC has indicated that it will go ahead with its plans to compile a new voters’ register for the December polls despite calls by some stakeholders that it might lead to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition party is one of the bodies that has sternly criticised the decision.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the NDC held a press conference where it accused the EC of among other things, conspiring with the ruling NPP and the National Identification Authority (NIA) to rig Election 2020.

According to them, the use of the National Identification card and passport as primary evidence of identification during registration despite the limited number of Ghanaians who have these requirements was unfortunate.

Although the EC says the use of the National Identification Card and the passport is essential to aid in the elimination of unqualified names in the register, thus calling for the amendment of the CI 91 which is currently before Parliament, the NDC Diaspora Supporters Union still disagree.

According to a statement issued by the group “the difference between the voters roll that elected President Akufo-Addo and the roll of persons who will qualify as per the CI 126 to vote in 2020 is very striking and leads to only one conclusion: there will be no level playing field, democracy would be traversed and the election is to be rigged.”

“The 1992 constitution frowns upon moves by politicians to secure power through the back door or steal the mandate of the people. In 2008, the NPP set to rig the presidential and parliamentary elections but were woefully embarrassed leading to the first failed attempt by Nana Akufo-Addo to win the Presidency of Ghana.”

The group also accused the Electoral Commission and its boss, Mrs Jean Mensah of being anxious to “disenfranchise many qualified voters ahead of the 2020 elections to maximize the chances of their paymasters.”

“It appears Akufo Addo cannot win any legitimate election. Let’s brace up to resist and defend the 1992 constitution for the future of Ghana” the group said.

Please find below the full details of the press release