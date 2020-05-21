The Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has described the demolition exercise conducted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Jamestown as inhumane.

The demolition exercise was to make way for the construction of the Jamestown fishing harbour.

Over 400 temporary and permanent structures were pulled down by the assembly.

Speaking to Citi News, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said such an action is borne out of the refusal of the current administration to conduct the necessary consultations for the smooth execution of the project.

He bemoaned that “the way and manner they [the government] are proceeding is worrying.”

Despite representing the community in Parliament, he said he has “never been invited to one single meeting on the project.”

The MP further stressed that the engagement was critical in handling the demolitions for the project.

“People are living there. What you are supposed to do is to engage with the people. Give them enough notice so they can find another place.”

“We have schools for deprived people. We have churches. For some people, that is the only place they have shelter. You just come in one early morning without notice and demolish everything. It is inhumane. It doesn’t augur well for a society like ours,” Mr. Vanderpuye remarked.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour project has three major phases.

It involves the dredging of about 118,000 cubic metres of harbour basin and shipping channels.

There will also be the construction of seawalls an administration, production and supporting facilities, including an office building, kindergarten, trading market, processing area, commercial area among others.