The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has discredited reports of a surge in severely-ill COVID-19 cases.

Media reports citing an internal memo at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital indicated that critical surgeries had been suspended.

This according to the internal memo, is because anaesthetists whose services are critical in surgeries had been moved to take care of critically ill COVID-19 cases at various treatment centres in Accra.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show today, Friday, May 29, 2020, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye allayed fears of surging COVID-19 cases.

“If we feel that we need a lot more anaesthetics, there is nothing wrong with it because that is the main centre where severe cases are sent to. So it’s really nothing. And the number has dropped. If we have had about 34 people who have gone in that situation and 16 have recovered and gone out and we’ve lost about eight out of the number, there is nothing that shows that we are having a surge.”

“I think it’s because we have a whole lot of people who are sick and that is why they are saying that. Korle Bu could give you the reasons better but I can tell you for a fact that it’s not because we are having a surge of severely ill persons,” he said.