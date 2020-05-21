The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen is currently being investigated by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Obiri Boahen is being questioned for some alleged unlawful comments he made on a show on Accra-based Okay FM.

He made the said comment on the same programme with Major Boakye-Djan who was arrested and granted bail earlier this week.

The Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng said due diligence will be done on the matter.

“We have started an investigation into comments made by the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP…The fact that we have not arrested him does not mean that he cannot or will not be arrested. So if authorities during investigations find it prudent to arrest him, he will be arrested but for now, he has not been arrested.”

Boakye-Djan granted bail

Meanwhile, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Major (Rtd) Kwadwo Boakye-Djan has been granted bail after he was arrested for making comments deemed to have breached the peace of the country.

According to police, he has been charged with the offence of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace contrary to section 207 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

After being granted police enquiry bail, Major Boakye-Djan is expected to report to the police once a week.

The arrest came after he was questioned by officials of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service at his residence on Tuesday at his hometown at Bebianiha in the Bono Region.

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has since described Major Boakye-Gyan’s arrest as a clear case of political persecution.

“I will say that the police are being used as puppets and the puppet master is President Nana Akufo-Addo at the [Jubilee] House and he is using the police to intimidate his political opponents,” he said.