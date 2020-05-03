The National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all Service Personnel to resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020.

This comes after personnel were forced to take a month’s paid leave in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

All newly-posted nurses who were due to start national service in April 2020, were also made to take the month of April 2020 as their terminal leave.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Scheme, Armstrong Esaah in a Citi News interview said since the paid leave was for the month of which has since ended, personnel are to resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020.

“Their mandatory leave expired on the 30th of last month and so they are to resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020. We have actually reminded them (NSP) to return to their various user agencies under strict instructions of the user agency and so once they go back to the agencies, they will have to adhere to the precautionary measures that their respective companies have put in place.”

Mr. Armstrong Esaah further assured the personnel that their April allowances will be paid.

“They are going to be paid and if some of them have not received their April allowances then, I’m sure from next week, they will receive their allowances. It was a paid leave and they are going to have their allowances intact,” he added.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana

As of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Ghana has a total of 2,169 cases with 18 deaths 229 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Follow @Khaptain4real

