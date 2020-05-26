The Ofankor landlord who shot his tenant has been charged with murder.

The incident took place last Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ofankor Spot M after the landlord allegedly shot the tenant for refusing to vacate a room rented out to him.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

Head of the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, in an interview said: “For now, we are holding him for murder.”

“That is the provisional charge the police have against him now,” she noted on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The suspect, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, is currently in police custody and “is assisting police with further investigations.”

DSP Tenge said the police were still trying to unravel the motive of the landlord.

She said the act of violence was “equally strange to the police until we are able to do a proper investigation to find out why the landlord would take this decision.”

“If in the course of investigations and other issues come up, the police will also not hesitate in proffering other charges before him,” she added.

A search conducted of the suspect’s room revealed two pump action guns loaded with 7 and 8 cartridges each in addition to 32 live cartridges.

Four spent shells were also retrieved.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.