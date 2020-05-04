Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has donated GHS 100,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to augment government’s fight against the pandemic.

The Okyehene also donated 400 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, gari to all the divisions in the Abuakwa Traditional Area. He also made a donation of face masks, and other personal protective equipment to the Kyebi Government Hospital.

Daniel Marfo Ofori Attah , the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary who spoke on behalf of Okyehene after the donation called on all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s protocols to contain the virus.

“Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin’s response to the health and economic crisis that has been created by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic has decided through his widow’s mite to make these donations to various communities in Akyim Abuakwa. The total quantities of items that he is donating today are 400 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 17 bags of gari 95 boxes of face mask, and 225 bags of disposal gloves,” he disclosed.

He also indicated that a No Mask No Entry policy has been instituted at the Ofori Panin fie palace.

“Visitors without a proper face mask will not be allowed into the Palace. So at the presentation, you saw that all the chiefs complied and wore the prescribed nose mask in compliance with health protocols by the Ghana Health Service.”

About COVID-19 National Trust Fund

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a late-night address on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in Ghana.

The Fund which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The other members of the Board of trustees of the Fund are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, and Dr. Tanko Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

The Fund had as at last week received a total of GHS 34 million in cash donations, according to Ms. Akuffo.

Follow @Khaptain4real

